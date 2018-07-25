EFCC invites Ekweremadu over alleged money laundering

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday invited the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, asking him to appear before it over alleged involvement in money laundering investigation.

The anti-graft agency, in a letter of invitation dated July 24 and signed by the Director of Operations, Mohammed Abba, asked the Deputy Senate President to report to the commission’s office on Tuesday (yesterday) for “ clarification.”

The commission commission added that it is “investigating activities, case of conspiracy, abuse of office and money laundering”, saying that there is the need for the Deputy Senate President to clarity certain issues on the matter.

The letter reads in part, “The commission is investigating the above mentioned case in which your name featured prominently and the need to obtain certain clarifications from you became imperative.

“In view of the above, you are kindly requested to report and interview the undersigned at 5 Fomela street, Off Adetokumbo Ademola Crescent, Wuse II Abuja on Tuesday, July 24, 2018 at about 10am prompt.

“This request is made pursuant to section 38(1) of the EFCC (Establishment) Act, 2004.”