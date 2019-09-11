The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has recovered the sum of $169, 850, N92 million and four exotic cars from 167 ‘Yahoo boys’ in 38 days in a joint operation with the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

According to the EFCC, the achievement was recorded following a joint operation, tagged ‘Operation Re-wired & Cybercrime-related Fraud’ which was initiated following the indictment of 77 Nigerians for alleged cybercrime in the US.

This is coming barely two weeks after the FBI released the names of about 80 Nigerians allegedly indicted for internet fraud crimes popularly referred to as ‘yahoo-yahoo’.

Speaking during a joint media conference on Tuesday in Lagos, EFCC acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, said that the Lagos State office will help to trace the remaining N373 million stashed in commercial banks.

Represented at the briefing by the EFCC Director of Operations, Mr. Mohammed Umar Abba, Magu added that the joint operation coordinated by the EFCC led to the arrest of 167 Nigerians.

He said: “It is instructive to note that from August 12, 2019 to date, the collaborative ‘Operation Rewired’ coordinated by the EFCC in Nigeria as an impetus to our sustained operations on perpetrators of various computer-related frauds have resulted in the arrest 167 Nigerians for alleged computer-related frauds.

“We have also recovered from the arrested fraudsters the sum of $169,850 as well as the sum of N92, 000,000. Also, four exotic cars, plots of land in choice areas in Lagos and a property in Abuja were also recovered during the EFCC-FBI collaborative operations.”

The EFCC boss further reiterated that the collaboration with the FBI, there will be no hiding place for fraudsters.

“The EFCC will continue to partner with the FBI and other international law enforcement agencies, especially in the area of exchange of information and actionable intelligence towards bringing to the barest minimum the menace of cybercrimes and other computer-based frauds in the country” he added.

Earlier, the attaché of the FBI at the US Embassy, Ahamdi Uche declined comments on the percentage of Nigerians involved in a $1.2 billion global cyber-crime related fraud.

He, however, disclosed that the fraud involved nationals of several countries around the world, but that the US does not identify crime according to nationalities.

He added that the goal of the operation is to send a strong message to everyone involved in internet fraud scheme that they will be caught and prosecuted, regardless of where they are located.