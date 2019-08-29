The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday detained two top officials Marvel Emefiele and Eze M. C. Odigbo of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), the company which supervised execution of the $16 billion failed power projects.

The NPDHC officials are being detained by the EFCC, following their alleged involvement in bogus payment and diversion of about N850million compensation to communities where the components of the power projects were sited

The officials, Marvel Emefiele Head of Finance and Eze M. C. Odigbo Head of Compensation are expected to account for the N850 million earmarked as compensation to communities where components of the power project were sited.

EFCC also arrested Managing Director of Pivot Engineering Mr. Richard Ayibiowu and the Managing Director of Chris Ejik Nigeria Limited Mr. Christain Ejik Imoka they are on the trail of 18 others including 2 former governors and a former airline chairman, there are speculations that some of the suspects might have secretly relocated abroad.