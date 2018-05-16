EFCC: Court shun bail bargain, remand Jang in Jos Prison

The High Court sitting in Jos, the Plateau State capital on Wednesday shuned bail plea by the defendant counsel to Senator Jonah Jang who was charged by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) with a 12 count charge bordering on misappropriation of N6.3billion.

The lead counsel to Sen. Jang, Robert Clarke (SAN), said the court would have granted the Senator bail based on self recognition.

According to him, “all of you saw what happened in court, the defendant was brought to court on eight count charge and the charges were read to him and he pleaded not guilty.

“We have applied for bail and ask the court to grant us bail on self recognition, but the court refused and said it has to be a bench decision: it has however adjourned the bench decision to 24th May”, Clarke said.

Presiding over the case, Justice Daniel Longji said he will exhaust eight full days to study the opposing bail application argued by the prosecuting counsel to the EFCC, Rotimi Jacobs.

Brought in a white Toyota Haice Hummer bus and surrounded by EFCC and Police operatives, Jang wore a plain white flowing “baban riga”, and cheerfully acknowledged his supporters and well-wishers as they cheered him along, while arriving the court premises at about 9:30am on Wednesday.

Jang who was also charged along side the former cashier to the Secretary to the State Government, Yusuf Pam, remain unruffled all through the proceedings.

The charges are on misappropriation, diversion, criminal breach of trust and dishonesty.

Our correspondent reports that Robert Clarke moved two applications for the bail of the duo on self recognition.

However, in a counter affidavit opposing the application for bail, the lead prosecutor Rotimi Jacobs submitted that not only because of the enormity of the crimes, granting them bail will lead to the intimidation of the prosecuting witnesses.