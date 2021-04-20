EFCC belongs to all Nigerians and it is not for anybody says Bawa

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is a body that belongs to all Nigerians.

According to the EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, who announced this on Monday at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja while receiving members of the Civil Society Coalition for Transparency and Good Governance.

While urging all Nigerians to join the fight against corruption, Bawa stated that the anti-corruption agency cannot win the battle on its own.

“EFCC belongs to all Nigerians and it is not for anybody,” he was quoted as saying via a statement issued by the commission’s spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren.

“We realised long ago that the work of the EFCC is not something that can be done alone. Civil Society Organizations and Individuals are all stakeholders because Nigeria is the only country we have.”

Bawa also said that the EFCC would work with civil society organizations to ensure that “the Commission’s mandate and what we stand for, which is ensuring good governance, is ingrained in the country and corruption is eradicated.”

Nse Victor Udeh, Vice President of the CSCTGG, also spoke about the negative effect of corruption on the country.

“We would have less to worry about if the country has functional health, education, aviation, road, and other infrastructure,” he said, adding that “apart from inadequate resources, corruption is to blame for the failure of public infrastructures.”

