.Allegedly laundered N33bn

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has arrested a Lebanese, Hamza Koudeih, believed to be a collaborator of the recently arrested Social Media celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha, popularly known as Mompha and two others whose nationalities are yet to be established following their alleged involvement in internet related fraud and money laundering.

Hamza was arrested by the Lagos Zonal office of the agency, over the weekend at the Eko Atlantic Pearl Tower, Victoria Island, Lagos where he occupied one of the luxury suites. The suite costs $5 million to acquire.

Sources within the agency said operatives of the Commission had a fierce battle before arresting him because his apartment was fortified with triple reinforced fire proof door and close circuit television cameras.

According to the EFCC operatives, “actionable intelligence received from local and international law enforcement agencies had revealed that Hamza and Mompha alongside their collaborators are high valued targets in Organised Cyber Syndicate Network (OCSN).”

Investigations have also revealed that Mompha uses a firm known as Ismalob Global Investments Limited to perpetrate about N14bn money laundering while Hamza also operates two firms namely: THK Services Limited and CHK properties Limited to launder about N19bn.

It was also revealed that at the point of arrest, EFCC operatives discovered a fire proof safe stocked with different charms and talisman which Hamza admits are his “prayer objects”. Two Luxury cars were also recovered from him.

Meanwhile, ongoing investigation into Mompha’s alleged criminal activities have revealed that he operates 51 bank accounts in Nigeria as conduit for his money laundering activities while acquiring several assets in Dubai.

Also, more facts have emerged that the five wristwatches recovered from Mompha at the point of arrest earlier put at twenty million naira (N20, 000, 000: 00) were actually worth over N60 million naira.

Investigation is ongoing to profile and ascertain the involvement of the other suspects.

Confirming the development, the EFCC’s Zonal Head for Lagos, Mr. Mohammed Rabo, said the suspects will soon be charged to court as investigation is concluded.