

Son-in-law to Atiku Abubakar and Finance Director of Atiku’s Group of Companies, Abdulahi Babalele has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The charges to be brought against Babalele are not known at the time of this report, however, sources at the EFCC have confirmed that the order for his arrest is “from above” and that Babalele is to be “detained indefinitely.”



The family of Atiku have described the development as “hostage taking at the highest level.”

Atiku is challenging the declaration of President Mohammadu Buhari as the winner of the 2019 general elections at the presidential election tribunal.

The presidential election tribunal adjourned in controversial circumstances penultimate week following the closure of their defences by counsels to President Buhari, the APC and INEC after several of their witnesses gave damaging testimonies hurting the position of their defense.



It is understood that several leading figures within the APC and within the Presidency have demanded that Atiku withdraws his case from the tribunal as condition precedent for charges against Babalele to be dropped.

In a related development, Uyi Giwa Osagie, another director in Atiku’s company has also been arrested.



Close associates of Atiku observed that the harassment of both directors which commenced during the presidential campaign has now been stepped up, not only to cripple Atiku’s personal investments, but also to put pressure on him to negotiate and withdraw his petition.



Whilst lamenting the gestapo state Nigeria has become under President Buhari, they said family members and close associates of Atiku are all targets by state actors in a desperate effort to prevail on Atiku to withdraw his petition by any means necessary.