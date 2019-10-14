The operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), Ibadan zonal office on Monday raided a nightclub in Osogbo, Osun state notorious for hosting parties for suspected internet fraudsters.

The raid according to a statement by the EFCC Head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, led to the arrest of 94 suspects and confiscation of 19 exotic cars, laptops, scores of sophisticated mobile phones and other items.

The wee-hour operation according to the statement was sequel to an intelligence report hinting that the suspected internet fraudsters were organising a night party for October 13 during which some of them intended to celebrate their loot.

It was the most massive bust ever recorded by the agency since it intensified the crackdown on the internet scammers, the statement added.

Popularly known as Club Secret Underground, the nightclub is located on the Ibadan-Iwo Expressway in Osogbo.

A discreet operation on the club had earlier been carried out to ascertain the authenticity of the intelligence. The confirmation led to the mega raid effected on Monday, it added.

The suspects are currently undergoing further interrogation and those indicted would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.