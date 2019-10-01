The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested 12 suspected Internet fraudsters in Lagos.

The suspects-Oluwaseun Ogunbunmi, Haruna Yusuf , Olubori Hassan, Wasiu Idowu, Basit Adeniran, Aina Olajuwon, Okafor Joseph, David Ado, Olamide Ogunseye, Opeyemi Ahmed , Monsuru Amao, Taiwo Rasak- were arrested on Thursday, August 29, 2019 in a rented three-bedroom apartment in the Ikotun area of Lagos, where they used as a Yahoo Yahoo school.

The arrest followed intelligence reports received from concerned members of the public about their alleged criminal activities.

During the raid, some of the suspects attempted to flee by hiding on the roof of their apartment.

Items recovered from the suspects include laptops and mobile phones.

The suspect will soon be charged to court.

As part of efforts to curb the menace of computer-based frauds, the EFCC is calling on members of the public to report any suspicious activities of internet fraudsters in their neighbourhood through the Commission’s email address: info@efccnigeria.org or the hotline: +2348093322644 (0809EFCCNIG)

… nabs 6 suspects in Abuja

Also the Operatives of the Advanced Fee Fraud Section of the Abuja Zonal office of the EFCC on Monday September 30, 2019 raided the residences of suspected internet fraudsters at Flats 1 and 3, Life Camp Extension Estate, Abuja.

The operations which was carried out following information regarding the alleged criminal activities of the suspects, led to the arrest of the following: Raphel Chibuzor, Oyewumi Adewale, Onyeogheni Isioma Progress, Ayo Abiodun Richard, Oloyede Faith Damilare and Ibrahim Yusuf Waziri.

Some of the items recovered from the suspects include mobile phones, laptop computers, a Toyota Highlander SUV and Toyota Corolla car.

They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.