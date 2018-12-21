EFCC arrests 10 suspected internet fraudsters

Port Harcourt’s Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested ten suspected Internet fraudsters. They were arrested in different locations and at various times in Port Harcourt (Rivers State), Warri (Delta State) and Asaba (Delta State) in sting operations. The suspects are: Alia Jamike Chinemerem; Ogbiugba Ifeany Henry; Uchanna Cyril; Samuel Obomovo; Israel Ogagaoghene; Israel Diaso; Aghariagbonse Destiny; Aretuemhen Frank, Paul Esibhakpen and Loius Idehen. Investigations showed that the suspects were involved in love scam with many of them purporting to be officers of American Army. Various scam mails where the suspects posed as officers of US Army were traced to them. One of the suspects, Israel Diasco had successfully defrauded an Indian lady, Promilla Lama of huge amount of money still being verified. Another, Chinemerem, (alias Good Thaddy) confessed to be a picker. A picker is a fraudster that provides foreign accounts to other Internet fraudsters which they usually used to receive money from any unfortunate victim. A picker is allegedly paid 30% of the total amount received in any of such accounts. Meanwhile, the Port Harcourt’s Zonal Office has secured 33 convictions so far in 2018. This was disclosed on Thursday, 20th December, 2018 by the Zonal Head, Mr. Nnaghe Obono Itam in a News Conference in Port Harcourt. Also, a total sum of N1, 674, 891, 899 only had been recovered during the period. Also recovered were various sums of $ 552, 368. 55 and 5, 225 Euros. Meanwhile, the Port Harcourt’s Zonal office has commenced investigation of a total number of 358 Trucks arrested for sundry illegal oil bunkering cases.They were handed over to the EFCC by the 6 Mechanized Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, Rivers State. Itam said that the volume of petroleum products carried by the Trucks was 219, 688. 27 metric tonnes. The products are suspected to be Automotive Gas Oil (AGO). 18 Oil Vessels, 13 Barges and 2 Boats were also being investigated for illegal oil bunkering offenses.