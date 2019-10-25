Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ilorin Zonal Office have arrested ten persons over their alleged offences bordering on internet fraud and other fraud-related offences.

The suspects were arrested on Monday, October 21, 2019, in Basin Area of Ilorin following intelligence reports over their involvement in internet fraud and other fraud-related Offences.

The suspects are, Paul Chibuzor, David Daniels, Tolu Ogundowole, Tosin Ogundowole, Agwu Goodness, Olayiwola Azeez, Olamide Ijisesan, Chilaka Dickson, Abdullahi Abubakar, and Temitope Bambo.

They would be charged to court at the end of their investigation for their involvement in internet fraud.