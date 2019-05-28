EFCC arrest SSG brother for money laundering

Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

The Sokoto zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Tuesday arrested one suspected politician with N60million following intelligent report of his suspicious money laundering activities.

The suspect Murtala Muhammad who is alleged to be a brother to Secretary to the Zamfara State Government, Professor Abdullahi Shinkafi, was arrested at No.145 Igala Hausing Estate, Off Byepass Road, Gusau, Zamfara State, by the operatives of the Commission.

Items recovered from him at the point of arrest include: one Black Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Jeep with registration number DKA 67 PX Kaduna loaded with 4 bags of Ghana Must go bags containing one thousand Naira note of N15million each, totalling to Sixty Million Naira.

One single barrel gun; One locally made Revolve Pistol, 25 rounds of cartridges and 12 rounds of 12.9mm live ammunitions.

The commission added in a statement that the suspect will be charged to court as soon as investigation is completed.