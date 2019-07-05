Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has arraigned one Isaac Fayose before Justice Binta Muhammad of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT High Court, Lugbe for offence bordering on advance fee fraud.

He however pleaded “not guilty” to the charge.

Counsel for the EFCC, Jude Obozuwa, thereafter, urged the court to fix a date for commencement of trial.

Defence counsel, Patrick Ediale, however, moved the bail application for Fayose, which the prosecution argued for time to respond, thus prompting adjournment to July 5, 2019.

At the resumed hearing, the prosecution presented a counter-affidavit in response to the bail application.

Justice Muhammad, afterwards, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N5 million, with two sureties in like sum, who must own property within Abuja and must provide a proof of means of livelihood.

The case was subsequently adjourned to September 26, 2019 for “commencement of trial”.

The charge against him reads: “That you, Isaac Fayose, on or about 3rd September 2008 in Abuja within the Abuja Judicial Division of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory with intent to defraud, obtained the gross sum of N17,600,000 (Seventeen Million Six Hundred Thousand Naira) from one Joe Onyiuke under false pretence that the said sum represent part payment for six(6) years lease of a property located at Plot 643, Alex Ekwueme Way, Jabi, Abuja which property comprises two multipurpose halls, garden/bar and two rooms, which you know to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(1) (a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act,2006 and punishable under Section 1(3)of the same Act.”