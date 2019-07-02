Olaniyi Ajibola, Osogbo

Nine suspected internet fraudsters have been arraigned at the Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, the Osun state capital by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The suspects identified as Oluwafemi Samuel Emmanuel (18); Owopade Olanrewaju (27); Olatunbosun Kolawole, Ayoola Olalekan, Oyelude Opeyemi, alias J. C. Grey, Azeez Rasaq Adewale, Ajao Ibrahim Ololade, alias Rita Loris, Adesina Oluwaseun and Ibusiola Olalekan were arraigned before Justice Emmanuel Ayoola.

The defendants who were separately arraigned were said to have fraudulently obtained thousands of dollars from several America citizens through fake relationships.

The EFCC prosecution team led by Festus Ojo alleged that the defendants defrauded their victims pretending to be women with falsified names and were alleged to have committed the purported crimes between June 20, 2018 and June 2019 at Oke-baale/Otaefun, Osogbo.

All the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge of illegal possession of fake documents to defraud, obtaining money under false pretence and impersonation, among others levelled against them by the EFCC.

Their counsels, Olusayo Adewale, Dapo Adekunle, T. O. Adigun, Saheed Oyebisi, E. E. Jacob, Akinlabi Akinfala and Dele Abass, urged the court to grant their clients bail on liberal terms.

However, efforts to secure their bail proved futile as the prosecution objected to the plea, arguing that he would like to react to the verbal request for bail formally.

The presiding judge therefore, ordered the defendants to be remanded in prison custody and advised the counsels to formally file their bail applications for consideration.

It should be recalled that operatives of the EFCC recently swooped on some internet fraudsters, in Osogbo metropolis and arrested 27 people, including their female partners.

According to the commission, eight exotic cars and other valuables, including falsified documents were recovered from the suspects.