EFCC to arraign Shekarau, others for N950m scam

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will today arraign a former governor of Kano State Malam Ibrahim Shekarau alongside three others before a Federal High Court in Kano.

Shekarau is being charged alongside, Ambassador Aminu Bashir Wali and one Mansur Ahmed for allegedly conniving to collect the cash sum of N950million part of the $115million distributed by a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Deizani Allison Madueke for the purpose of influencing the outcome of the 2015 general election.

It is further alleged that the defendants distributed the money without going through a financial institution in clear violation of provisions of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act.

One of the charges against Shekarau reads in part: “You Ibrahim Shekarau, Aminu Bashir Wali on or about the 27th March, 2015 within the Kano Judicial division of the Federal High Court , retain, took posession and control of the cash sum of N950million which sum you reasonably ought to have known forms part of an unlawful act of Deizani Allison Madueke to wit: gratification , commits an offence contrary to section of 15 (1) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011 (as amended) and punishable under section 15(3) of the same Act”.

The defendants are currently being detained at the Commission‘s Kano Zonal Office awaiting their arraignment today.