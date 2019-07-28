Charles Onyekwere, Abakaliki

The transformational culture change project embarked on by the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has been described as one that will bring about transformation and holistic development in the South East zone.

General Manager, Community and Social Development Project (CSDP), Abia state, Dr. Chinatu Njoku expressed this confidence in Umuahia while giving his goodwill message at the formal launch of the transformational culture change project for staff of EEDC in Umuahia District at the weekend.

Njoku, who expressed excitement over the noble initiative, identified EEDC as critical to his organization’s operation, stating that as a World Bank assisted agency, they have close to 100 community projects in electricity which they depend on EEDC to execute.

“If communities implement projects and they are not energized, we are in trouble; that is why I say that I am excited,” he stated.

In his remarks, Managing Director/CEO, EEDC, Okey Nwosu, appreciated Dr. Njoku for the confidence he exhumed towards the culture change initiative and assured him customers of the distribution company will begin to experience this new attitude injected in the operations of EEDC.

He equally, charged every staff of the organization to embrace the culture change and do away with the old ways of doing things, reminding them that the customer should always be at the centre of all they do.

Nwosu reminded staff of the mandate from the board to change their attitude and ensure they uphold integrity in all that they do while emphasising the importance of the project to the success of the organization.

He also encouraged staff to begin to communicate the change to customers, both in words and deeds.

Highlight of the event was the unveiling of the new core purpose and core values of the organization to members of staff.

Early January, EEDC had engaged the services of Parsifal Partners, a transformational culture change consultant to assist the company with the project.

The consultant had extensive engagement with members of staff, customers and contractors, and arrived at the fact that most of the problems the company is contending with has to do with the negative attitude to work by staff of the company.