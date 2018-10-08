EEDC ends customer service week, calls for healthy lifestyle

The Enugu Electricity Distribution PLC (EEDC) has said the idea behind the 7-kilometer road walk its top management staff embarked upon at the weekend was to encourage their healthy lifestyle.

The event which held at the weekend had both top management and staff of the organization turn up in their numbers to be part of the walk which kicked off at EEDC’s Corporate Head Office on Okpara Avenue, Enugu.

The Head of Communications, EEDC, Mr. Emeka Ezeh used the occasion to appreciate its customers for their support over the years.

Ezeh said, “We used the opportunity of this event, which happened simultaneously across our 18 District Offices to appreciate our customers and also distribute handbills containing vital information our customers needed to be aware of.”

He added that the 2018 Customer Service Week which kicked off on Tuesday, 2nd of October, was loaded with activities ranging from visit to some top customers; visit to selected schools to educate and enlighten.

Ezeh noted that Customer Service Week is a global event celebrated annually within the first week of the month of October.

As part of efforts to improve quality of service to its customers, EEDC has set up a 24/7 Call Center where customers can call and make enquiry or lodge complaints.

The organization equally recruited and assigned Customer Service representative at its 147 Service Centers and 18 District Offices across the five (5) South-East states.