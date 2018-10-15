EEDC decries increased damage of its facilities by reckless drivers

The management of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has decried the high rate of vehicular accidents within its network.

It said the situation not only affects its revenue, but also impacts on the quality of service delivery to electricity consumers in the state.

The Head of Communications, EEDC, Mr. Emeka Ezeh, made this known during a chat with newsmen in Enugu over the weekend.

Ezeh said that on a weekly basis, the organization records report of these accidents involving commuter buses, private cars, trailers, tankers and tippers from its Service Centers and District Offices.

He said that “this situation affects EEDC properties, such as: transformers, feeder pillars, line accessories, high tension (HT) and low tension (LT) lines;

and always subjects the organization to so much pressure, as it struggles to replace the damaged equipment and restore supply to its customers in the affected areas.”

“These situations forcefully throw our customers into darkness for the period and further cripples business activities within the area” Ezeh said.

Speaking further, Ezeh said that “causes of these accidents are most times attributed to over speeding, driving under the influence of substances, making calls while driving, and other reckless attitude of the drivers.

“Other causes include overloading of trailers and trucks high above their capacities, to the extent that they cause obstruction and in some cases bridge the lines or even pull them down alongside the poles.

“Apart from the destruction of our installations, some of these accidents lead to loss of lives and properties, mostly through electrocution and fire outbreak.”

“EEDC is, therefore, appealing to drivers to be more cautious, practice safe driving, avoid over speeding as well as all forms of recklessness while on the road, as this will reduce the downtime attributed to these accidents and go a long way in saving lives and properties.

“This will also enable EEDC channel its resources to other projects that will improve service delivery to its customers, rather than repairs due to accidents,” he added.