EEDC cries out over vandalization of transformers in Onitsha

Moses Oyediran, Enugu

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc (EEDC), has stated that more than 10 of its transformers have been vandalized in Onitsha in the last one year.

The Managing Director of the company, Mr. Okey Nwosu stated this in Onitsha during a Customer Forum organized for electricity customers in its Onitsha, Ogidi and Ogbaru districts.

He enumerated various initiatives and activities the company has embarked on to improve the quality of service to customers. The managing director who was represented by the Head, Security EEDC, Mr. Frank Ejiofor appreciated customers for their support despite the challenges.

Nwosu warned against vandalization of EEDC installations and assault on its staff while discharging their duties. He also explained that most outages experienced by customers were as a result of activities of vandals and those who engage in energy theft.

Also, the Head Health, Safety and Environment, Francis Iwu stressed the need to stop erecting buildings under high tension lines, describing it as suicidal. He added that EEDC has been mandated to disconnect buildings in violation of the power line right-of-way.

He warned against engaging non -EEDC staff in carrying out operations in the network and also against the use of substandard electrical materials to avoid loss of life and property.

The Head of Communication, EEDC, Mr. Emeka Ezeh in his speech, explained that the meeting was part of the company’s engagement strategy to feel the pulse of customers and also intimate them on the activities of the company towards improved services.