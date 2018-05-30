EDUMARK urges corporate organisations to support education

Foremost education consulting firm, EDUMARK, has called on corporate organisations to lend more support to the education sector by going beyond donating blocks of classrooms and libraries to schools and get more involved in the sector.

Addressing journalists recently in Lagos in preparation for the 10th annual Total School Support Seminar/Exhibition (TOSSE) slated for June 7 & 8, 2018, Chief Executive of EDUMARK, Mrs. Yinka Ogunde, said there are various problems plaguing the education sector on a daily basis.

“We see the range of challenges that confronts both public and private schools. We also come across numerous organisations and individuals with creative ideas that have the capacity to transform the sector, so we decided to create a platform that will bring together all key stakeholders in the education community”, she said.

Ogunde said such stakeholders include school owners for them to acquire better entrepreneurship/leadership skills, principals and school administrators to become better managers of human and material resources as well as teachers to take them through various sessions that will inspire and encourage them to become exceptional teachers.

Also parents and school support staff to provide them a unique learning experience, stressing that TOSSE has continued to add value to a sector that holds the key to the development of the nation.

The CEO added that some of the topics that would be examined at the seminar include Wealth Building and Management for Education Entrepreneurs, Developing a Positive School Climate, Create an Ownership Mindset in your Team, Teaching with Joy: A Personal Experience and Rich Teacher, Poor Teacher: What Exceptional Educators Know but do not Tell among others.

She said educators are expected from various parts of the world such as UK, Togo, South Africa and Finland.

Some of the speakers at the event include Bisi Soji-Oyawoye; Executive Director, John Maxwell Team; Taiwo Akinlami, Child Right advocate; Funmi Tells, Educational Consultant; Funke Fowler-Amba, Director, Vivian Fowler Memorial College for Girls and Joachim Atunwa, Rector, Advertising Academy of Nigeria.