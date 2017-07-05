WBF renovates school to mark 10th anniversary

As part of its community development efforts, Wilson Badejo Foundation, founded 10 years ago by the former General Overseer of the Foursquare Gospel Church, Rev. (Dr.) Wilson Badejo, has engaged in the construction of classrooms block, regrassing of a Football field, construction of modern toilet facilities and the sinking of a borehole for the use of pupils and teachers of St. Peter’s Anglican Church in Abatan village, Obafemi/Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State.

According to the cleric who spoke to journalists recently at a press conference organised to mark the 10th anniversary of the Foundation, the school draws pupils from the 12 adjoining communities in the area and so far over N6.2 million has been spent by WBF on various aspects of the project while an additional N2.9 million is needed to complete work on the Classrooms block.

“The new Classrooms block is nearing completion. The structure work has been completed with only the flooring, plastering and painting yet to be done. It is hoped that in the next few weeks the work will be fully completed and commissioned as part of the Founder’s 70th birthday anniversary celebration”, he said.

He said WBF usually goes on an annual outing tagged the Annual Lecture to round off activities marking the Visioner/Founder/Chairman’s birthday anniversary for the year and uses the forum for fund mobilisation for its intervention programmes with a theme relevant to issues regarding the less privileged, unemployed and the poor in our society.

“So far, the Foundation has staged nine of such lectures delivered by an array of motivational speakers in different endeavours including the academia, religious, economic, business and politics. Such Speakers, over the years include former Central Bank Deputy Governor, Rev. Tunde Lemo, former Nigerian Ambassador to the United States, the Late Professor (Ambassador) Ade Adefuye”, he said.

Badejo said this year’s lecture is slated for July 6th at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Kofo Abayomi, Lagos, featuring the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academic and Research, University of Lagos, Professor Ogundipe, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN) and his wife as lead Speakers with the theme ”Building a Nation Devoid of Poverty and Corruption”.

“In the last decade of its existence, for instance, WBF, under its Education/Scholarship Programme (EASP) has supported no fewer than 235 indigent students in public higher institutions across the country reading a variety of courses irrespective of the religion of such beneficiaries to pay their tuition fees, each award is worth N30, 000.00. This figure excludes several others who were assisted with funds to enable them register for either the General Certificate of Education (GCE) Ordinary Level, the Senior Secondary School Certificate (SSCE) Examinations conducted by the West African Examination Council (WAEC) and the National Examinations Council (NECO) as well as the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB)”, he said.

Esther Taiwo