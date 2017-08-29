University of Ilorin Gets New VC

Sulyman Abdulkareem will replace outgoing vice chancellor of the University of Ilorin, AbdulGaniyu Ambali

The management of the University of Ilorin has appointed Sulyman Abdulkareem as its new Vice-Chancellor.

The appointment will take effect from October 16 while the tenure of the outgoing vice chancellor, AbdulGaniyu Ambali, will end on October 15.

The institution reached the decision after a meeting of the council as provided for by the Universities Amendment Act.

The university’s Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of council, Abdullahi Oyekan, announced the appointment on Monday.