Unity college admission: FG releases 2017/2018 provisional result

The Federal Government has announced the release of the admission list of successful candidates into the Federal Unity Colleges (FUCs) for the 2017/2018 academic year.

A press statement from the office of the Director of Press of the Federal ministry of Education, Abuja, said the provisional admission into JSS1 in the Federal Government Colleges are on notice boards in the Colleges and their websites, as well as online.

The release further added that students who have been offered provisional admission have two weeks after the release of the results to accept the offer, otherwise, they will be replaced by other candidates.