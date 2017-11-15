UNICAF OFFERS SCHOLARSHIPS TO ALL NYSC CORPS MEMBERS IN LAGOS

UNICAF is proud to announce its partnership with the National Youth Service Corps, Lagos State Secretariat in Nigeria. The partnership was reached by the NYSC State Co-ordinator, Prince Mohammed Momoh, and Dr. Nicos Nicolaou, Chief Executive Officer of UNICAF, in the presence of Olufemi Apena and Emmanuel Ebanehita, Country Manager and Marketing Manager of UNICAF Nigeria and distinguished members of the NYSC management.

Through the partnership, all eligible members of the NYSC in Lagos will be offered guaranteed 80% UNICAF scholarships to pursue online degree programmes of Unicaf University, plus free Windows 10 tablets upon payment of the required deposit. Furthermore, one selected NYSC member will receive a full UNICAF scholarship, covering 100% of tuition fees, to study with Unicaf University, with the added bonus of a free Windows 10 tablet. All successful applicants must meet the academic and financial criteria set out by UNICAF and Unicaf University.

With a physical presence in 9 African countries, with learning centres and branch campuses, UNICAF is rapidly becoming a key player in online and blended learning education on the continent. The UNICAF Scholarship Programme is one of the most generous in the world today, and the UNICAF Virtual Learning Environment is the largest digital platform available for online study in Africa. Studying with a UNICAF scholarship towards an internationally recognized undergraduate or postgraduate degree, offered from partner universities is flexible, affordable and easy to do and it connects you with an international community of UNICAF scholars in 156 countries.

The application for a UNICAF scholarship is quick and easy; experienced student advisers guide applicants through the whole process, helping them select payment plans that suit their financial capabilities.

The 24/7 online delivery of study material allows students to study at any time and in any place convenient to them, provided they have Internet access. New modules start every month, so students can commence their studies as soon as they are accepted.

The easy to navigate UNICAF VLE (digital platform) facilitates delivery of course material, submission of assignments, access to a well-equipped e-library, and regular contact with tutors and fellow classmates from around the world.

Unicaf University offers a wide range of well-structured degree programmes at Bachelor, Master's and Doctorate levels.

Interested applicants should contact the local office of UNICAF for more information about the UNICAF Scholarship programme and the Unicaf University degree programmes on offer, at: Tel: 07066440343, email e.ebanehita@nigeria.unicaf.org or visit www.unicaf.org