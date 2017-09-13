Students need parental discipline to succeed – Don

A professional counsellor and academic, Dr. Ayodele Womiloju, has revealed that parental discipline was key to the academic success of students.

He stated this while delivering a lecture titled, “Parental Disciple: Setting Appropriate Limits for our Children”, during the 12th Speech and Prize-giving Day/8th Valedictory ceremony of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, International School (FUNIS), Ogun State.

According to the Guest Speaker, there are different types of parenting, namely: democratic or balanced parenting, authoritative, authoritarian/strict, permissive and neglect parenting.

She added that every parent should apply a mixture of some of the types of parenting to achieve better results, noting that permissive and neglect parenting would not add value to a child.

Dr. Womiloju likened the home to a garden, and parents in the home to gardeners, saying that by bringing out the best in a child, the parents were bringing out the best in the universe. She added that the home represented the primary setting where lives of children were shaped and determined since the children, as they grow, gradually internalise social standards, expectations, values and skills that would ultimately facilitate self-control, self-regulating skills and greater sense of responsibility.

She further urged parents and teachers to give priority attention to the task of managing their adolescent children, adding that active collaboration and effective synergy between the home and the school would make the task successful.

Dr. Womiloju implored them to be obedient to their parents and teachers, who God had divinely ordained to nurture them in the path of righteousness and good behaviour that would make them attain greater heights.

The Principal of FUNIS, Mrs. Toyin Juba, said that FUNIS remained a student-centered school, where students work collaboratively with their teachers, to improve learning.

She noted that the school focuses on good curriculum, academic and moral achievements, learning and sound teaching, which had led to tremendous academic improvement.

The Principal noted that they were there to celebrate excellence and integrity, adding that they would honour students that were outstanding in their academic activities, while felicitating with the 2017 graduating set known as the ‘The Trailblazers’.

To ‘The Trailblazers’, she charged them to make adequate use of the skills and lessons learnt, in order to equip themselves for life, adding that education was life and they should guard it jealously.