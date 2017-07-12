Six students to represent Nigerians at African Spelling Bee competition

The winners of the National Final competition of Nigeria Spelling Bee representing the 6 geopolitical regions of the country would represent Nigeria at the African Spelling Bee Competition in Kenya.

The event which held at the Nile University, Abuja, saw six students emerge national finalists of the competition in both senior and junior categories.

The six winners qualified from their State Level and Regional Level of Nigeria Spelling Bee and would compete with 19 other countries in senior and junior categories at the continent level.

After multiple rounds of the competition, at the 7th round, Benebo Nchege (Speller 22) and Jeremiah Nnaemeka (Speller 11) both of Deeper Life High School, Port Harcourt, Rivers State emerged the Champion and 1st Runner-up respectively, while Kehinde Elegbede of Iganmode Grammar School, Ogun State was the 2nd Runner-Up.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, at the occasion, tasked the six students who would represent Nigeria at African edition from September 26 to 30th, 2017 to work hard so as to make Nigeria proud.

The Information and Culture minister ably represented by Mrs. Ugochi Akudo-Nwosu while addressing the guests, stressed the need to key into the Nigeria Spelling Bee course, not only for the education of the young ones, but to also promote and preserve Nigerian Languages.

Mohammed commended the organisers of the Nigerian Spelling Bee for promoting indigenous language, adding that “it is part of the work the ministry is doing.”

He said that there was need for the ministry of information and culture to work in hand with the organiers of the Nigerian Spelling Bee.

The Champion received a N1 million Scholarship, while the 1st and 2nd Runner-ups got N500,000 and N250,000 scholarship respectively.

The purpose of the competition, according to the organisers, was not only for word spelling or drills but also for cultural integration, socialisation and friendships.

Hon. Idris Faruq Jnr, the Chairman, Board of Trustees of Bee Spelling Initiative, expressed gratitude to Nile University of Nigeria for hosting the National Finals.

He urged stakeholders in education sector to partner and support the noble cause of the competition.

In his earlier remarks, the Public Relations Officer of Nile University of Nigeria, Mr. Daniel Akubo, from the Public Relations Office of Nile University of Nigeria, commended the Nigeria Spelling Bee as an initiative that has grassroot development as its major pursuit.

Mr. Abdulsalam Ibrahim, CEO of Spelling Bee, enjoined other schools in the country to participate in the annual competition, adding that the contest would go impact positively on the lives of students and the participating schools in general.

Three other spellers, Alexa Idusuyi (Speller 07) of Intellichild TLC Abuja; Adeyemo Iseoluwa (Speller 05) of Deeper Life High School Kwara and Jesse Azaino (Speller 23) of Divine Mercy Secondary School Abuja will represent Nigeria in the junior category at the African Spelling Bee.

The organisers also said that registration for the next season of the Nigeria Spelling Bee starts this month, while competitions across states are expected to commence in October 2017.