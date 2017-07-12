Price for success is enormous – Olaoluwa

Africa’s most celebrated and youngest PhD holder, Hallowed Olaoluwa, who bagged his PhD in Mathematics from the University of Lagos at 24 and whose thesis was adjudged the best in the 2012/2013 academic session, has advised the outgoing students of Halifield Schools that it takes hard work to succeed in life.

Hallowed Olaoluwa, who was celebrated for his feat in bagging two BSc degrees in Mathematics and Physics simultaneously and two Masters Degrees in both courses simultaneously from the University of Bangui, Central African Republic (CAR) and came out best in both, was the keynote speaker at the graduation ceremony of Halifield School where he shared his experience with the outgoing students.

In his inspirational and insightful speech, Olaoluwa, a fellow of Harvard University, told the students that the price for success is enormous as the road is rough but determination and doggedness play key roles.

“Life is not a bed of roses. You have to burn midnight candles. As a student, I read and prayed like I’ve never done but you have to set a goal for yourself and determine to achieve it even when people believe it’s not realistic, you put all your best and be diligent and dedicated to it”, he said.

The Harvard fellow told the students to dare to dream but added that there is a difference between a day dreamer and an achiever as a day dreamer just dreams but an achiever pursues his dreams to realisation.

Proprietress of the school, Mrs. Halima Oke, told the students that if they want the best the world has to offer, they should offer the world their best, adding that as they move to the next stage of their education, they should make use of the talents deposited in them.

“Any fool can get a Degree. Any idiot can get married and have children after all, Evans the kidnapper, has but it is he who makes use of the gifts he has in a positive way that flies to the peak. So, be confident of your success, make sure you grow flowers and not weeds in your garden”, she said.

Guest of honour, Director General, Lagos Pensions Commission, Mrs. Folashade Onanuga, warned the students not to see themselves as mediocre but should pursue their dreams and aspirations through resilience, hard work and determination.