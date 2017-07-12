NANS vows to resist increase in tuition fees in varsities

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has repeated its determination to resist plans by some tertiary institutions to increase tuition fees which it said would be met with maximum resistance.

In a press statement signed by its National President, Comrade Chinonso Obasi, and made available to newsmen in Abuja, the union said it received the report that about 38 tertiary institutions have concluded plans to jack up tuition fees in their institutions with utter pain and disgust, because over the years Nigerian students have been made to bear the brunt of poverty ideas and administrative ineptitude of managers and chief executives of tertiary institutions.

The statement said “in saner climes education, funding include revenue from researches and consultative collaborations. Implementation of UNESCO strategies, particularly commercialising research findings should occupy Nigeria educational institutions rather than constant hike in tuition fees payable by hapless students’’.

The statement further regretted that the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has not fully justified the confidence of Nigerian students within the two years of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in power.

‘’This oversight becomes very painful despite the positive contributions of Nigerian students to the success of the administration’s key policies and programmes, such as the fight against corruption, maintenance of peace and unity of the country, as well as campaign for local government autonomy’’, the association said.