Lagos won’t renege in library development drive -Ambode

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, has restated his administration’s commitment to take Library service in the state to an enviable standard.

He stated this on Tuesday while inaugurating the refurbished Herbert Macaulay Library in Yaba, Lagos. The public library, established in the 1960s, had been in a terrible state before it was refurbished in and out and equipped with state-of-the art furniture, books plus other facilities including internet by the Guaranty Trust Bank Plc under the “Adopt-A-Library” initiative of the state’s government.

Represented at the event by his deputy, Dr. Idiat Adebule, the governor said his government would not relent in ensuring that every Lagos resident wherever they live and work or schooling across the state would have access to quality library service.

He thanked Guaranty Trust Bnak, whose Managing Director, Mr. Segun Agbaje, earlier told the audience at the event that the bank adopted the library as part of its corporate social responsibility projects on education development, for the gesture and asked other corporate organisations to do likewise.

In his remark, the Special Adviser to the State Governor on Education, Mr. Obafela Bank-Olemoh, noted that the digital library was part of the state government’s Project 350.

He explained that the Project 350 fell under the “Access to Knowledge” programme which includes the Adopt-A-Library project, a private-sector driven initiative to upgrade all the state-owned public and school libraries and the creation of Lagos Digital Library: an online platform that will serve as an education portal and a repository of knowledge for the people of the state.

He pointed out that the initiative was to complement the quest for achieving the Lagos dream of becoming Africa’s model megacity and a global economic and financial hub.

The library which has reading and serial sections, coding section, art gallery, Herbert Macaulay gallery and innovation hub would open to the public between Monday and Friday from 8.30am to 4.00pm.

Bank-Olemoh however asked the users to make good use of the facilities and promised that the next focus is the public libraries in Epe and Badagry.