JAMB Introduces CAPS Technology To End Admission Bias

‘Fairness’ appears to be the watch word being preached by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

“The Board has established new method of admission in line with its mandate to ensure fairness irrespective of tribe or religion”

Over the years, writing and scoring ‘high’ marks in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination does not guarantee that you will get admission into federal and state universities across the country.

Several other factors that you may never know about including federal character, state of origin, ethnicity and pure nepotism may be considered in allotting the very limited slots to Nigeria’s future leaders.

Hence, the popular question and answer – “How did you get admission?”; “Someone worked it for me”.

To end this trend, the JAMB is introducing some technology that would face the facts and not faces.

JAMB’s Head of Public Relations, Fabian Benjamin gave an assurance that this year’s mode of admission would be transparent.

“We have designed software known as Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS), where human interference will be completely removed, to promote credibility.

“The admission criteria would be keyed into the software and it will select candidates blindly according to the institutions requirement without any primordial consideration”, he explained while briefing newsmen in Abuja.

This year’s admission process will begin with consultation with universities across the country to enable candidates meet the requirement and secure admission without the assistance of anybody.

He also said advised candidates not to be tricked by online fraudsters seeking quick bucks.

“Do not allow yourselves to be defrauded by internet fraudsters, the policy meeting would commence the 2017 admission with all mode, process and acceptable conditions for admission. The Prof. Oloyede led management is working to ensure a transparent, acceptable and fair admission process”, Benjamin said.