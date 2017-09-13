JAMB establishes complain portal for aggrieved candidates

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), on Monday, said it had created a portal which offers opportunity for candidates who feel cheated in admission process to protest to the board.

A press release by the board which was signed by its Head of Information, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, said the Chief Executive of the agency, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, made the above disclosure when he paid a courtesy visit to the Ona of Abaji, His Royal Highness, Adamu Baba Yunusa, in Abuja.

Oloyede, who also disclosed that the organisation has created the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) to monitor 2017/2018 admissions, assured the monarch that JAMB would continue to promote fairness, equity and all-inclusiveness in the admission process.

He said: “JAMB will always contribute not only to national development but to the development of the immediate community. This has been the cardinal principle of the board. Part of our policy is to ensure equity in admission that is why we make sure that every segment of this great country is not shortchanged in the admission process.

“We have created opportunity for people who feel cheated to protest to JAMB and we are very prompt in responding to that. We will continue to promote fairness, equity and all-inclusiveness in the admission process.”

The monarch, who thanked the JAMB registrar for the visit, told his visitor that the non-inclusion of youths in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the catchment areas remains a major problem, and called for the creation of more CBT centres in the community.

He said: “Most of the problems that we are having in FCT is that our youths are not in the catchment area of the JAMB. If you can solve this problem for us we will be very grateful. You should create an additional CBT centres in Abaji to cater for the candidates in the southern axis of the FCT”.