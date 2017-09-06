Expert counsels Nigerians on use of NLP to solve issues

An expert in Neuro Linguistic Programme (NLP), Rajiv Sharma, has advised Nigerians to embrace the programme as it trains one on how to use his five senses to respond to situations, adding that it has been discovered that once people give a positive response to an issue, they get a positive attitude and vice versa.

He also said the programme which was created in 1970 by Dr. Johan Bandler teaches one how to align his senses and become aware as it helps people succeed in what they do the best.

“If people’s response is always yes to things in life they accept opportunities that come their way and when they catch and use the opportunities, they go higher in life.

Whether we talk about success, effectiveness and flexibility, they all depend on one’s attitude in life, for instance a young person may behave like an old person if the attitude is not okay and got some issues his response to issues and the old person may behave like a young person if the attitude is okay and he is flexible”, he said.

According to him, the problem of recession started because people were not able to think new things, create new jobs and businesses stressing that recession starts from the mind which is the first letter of NLP; Neuro and then Language which is the way talk about things and Programming which is the habit that determines the future.

“If our habits are good and well programmed then we can move to the next level. People become what they are because of their habits, if they are not programmed towards the next level they cannot get there”, he said.

Sharma said in advanced countries NLP is used in colleges and all professionals engage in it because before one can get a job he must be able to think something new for the job.

He cautioned people to stop dwelling on problems but on the solution, saying the programme teaches one how to proffer solutions to problems adding that NLP explores how people think and feel and examine the inner language they use to represent their experiences.

“One man cannot change the system it takes the general public changing, common man has to bring the change and not the leaders because once a common man learns about NLP he becomes more aware of the right thing to do”, he said.

The expert said NLP is the fastest growing tool available to people who want to improve results as the leading edge influencing and communication techniques have been tried and tested by hundreds of thousands of people globally with great success.

Esther Taiwo