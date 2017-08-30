Echono assumes duty as new perm sec of Education Ministry

Newly appointed Permanent Secretary to the Federal Ministry of Education, Architect Sunday S. Echono, has called for the support and cooperation of the Directors and staff of the Ministry to enable him achieve the goals and objectives of the sector to ultimately advance the level of education in the country.

Echono, who made the plea during a brief ceremony to mark his formal assumption of office in the Ministry’s Headquarters at the Federal Secretariat Complex, Abuja, promised the Directors that they will always engage in “contest of ideas” before robust decisions will be reached, which according to him, will be binding on all members of the management team.

He reminded the staff to always be conscious that the Minister is the only leader in the Ministry and is ably assisted by the Minister of State.

He also warned against the practice of delaying files, pointing out that it retards timely decision making and implementation.

Echono further commended the Director of Procurement, Dr. Hussaini Adamu, who supervised the office the Permanent Secretary, for his successful performance.

The new Permanent Secretary also charged the Management team and staff to extend the same level of support to him as was given to Dr. Adamu, pledging to endeavour to leave the Ministry better than he met it.

Earlier in his brief remarks, Dr. Adamu, who held the office, thanked the Directors for giving him their unflinching support and cooperation during the six months he held forth.

He requested that the same support be extended to the new Permanent Secretary to enable him take the sector to higher heights.