Don highlights importance of Biosciences in nation’s economy

A Professor of Medical Biochemistry, Joseph Olagunju, has enumerated the importance of Biosciences in achieving economic development, reiterating the need for Bioscientists in Nigeria to collaborate with similar sectors with biological-knowledge based production systems, to boost the nation’s economy.

Professor Olagunju, who is also the Dean, Postgraduate School, Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos State, disclosed this while delivering his keynote address at the maiden Annual Conference of College of Biosciences of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Ogun State with the theme: “Harnessing Biosciences for Economic Development.”

He said that Biosciences and Biotechnology were major drivers of economic growth, frowning against government’s lack of proper consultation before policy formulation and implementation.

According to him, the improper deployment of available experts and expertise account for major reasons why Biosciences application was still at infancy in Nigeria.

Olagunju stated that economic development was a multivariate concept, which was on one hand, a gamut of processes where low income economies were transformed into modern industrial economies, and on the other hand, implied improvements in material welfare, most especially, for persons with lowest incomes, eradication of mass poverty in correlation with illiteracy, diseases and early death.

He highlighted social factors, as an important process of economic development, describing development as the ability to meet the basic needs that were essential for improvement in the quality of life, self-esteem to eliminate dominance feelings and freedom from want, ignorance and squalour.

He noted some techniques of Biosciences that could be deployed to achieve meaningful economic development in the country, stressing that in this age and time, when economies were increasingly based on knowledge, technology and information, Biosciences and Biotechnology remained major drivers of economic growth.

He added that Biosciences and Biotechnology were capable of delivering technical solutions to health, agricultural, social and environmental problems.

Corroborating, Professor Al-Hasan Mohammed Gani, the Vice-Chancellor, Federal University, Kashere, Gombe State, said Bioscience resources and findings were capable of transforming the country.

He ‎admonished delegates at the conference to use their knowledge of Biosciences to change the Nigerian economy for the better and impacting lives positively. Professor Gani was represented at the occasion by the Dean, College of Biosciences (COLBIOS) of

FUNAAB, Professor David Agboola.

Earlier, the acting Vice-chancellor, Professor Ololade Enikuomehin, said that the conference provided a unique platform for research and Bioscience experts to share information and network.

Represented by the Chairperson, Committee of Deans and Directors (CODAD) and Dean, College of Agricultural Management and Rural Development (COLAMRUD) of the university, Professor Bolanle Akeredolu-Ale, the Acting Vice Chancellor, urged the delegates to use the opportunity to shape research and control policies involved in Biosciences, as well as build research capacity.

Esther Taiwo