Channel recovered loots into education sector, NANS urges FG

The National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS) has urged the Federal Government to channel the money recovered by anti-corruption agencies to the education sector in Nigeria to address some of the burning issues.

President of NANS, Chinonso Obasi, who made the above declaration in a communiqué issued in Abuja after an emergency Senate meeting of the association held at the Kwara State College of Education, Ilorin, recently, also wants government to find a lasting solution to the enormous challenges facing Nigerian students.

The meeting which was summoned to deliberate on the ongoing strike declared by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) was also attended by Student Union Presidents and NANS stakeholders throughout the country, also urged ASUU to carry the union along each time it is embarking on an industrial action.

Obasi said: “As critical stakeholders in the education sector, it is imperative that ASUU consults NANS. Anytime ASUU wants to embark on strike, it is proper for them to consult student leaders led by NANS. ASUU should also apply other means of negotiation so that the strike will not be having a direct negative impact on the students’’.

“ASUU has been striking to use students as their bargaining power. The interest of students must be considered and prioritised at all times. Part of the resolution was that an appeal should be made to the Federal Government to channel the loots recovered from anti-graft agencies to the education sector.”

The Senate also passed a vote of confidence on its President for his style of leadership that has regained the lost voice of Nigerian students both at home and in the Diaspora.

It was also resolved that the National President of NANS should continue to constructively engage with the stakeholders comprising ASUU and the Federal Government to resolve the strike and find a lasting solution to the enormous challenges facing Nigerian students.

The meeting also called on the Federal Government to prioritise the education sector in Nigeria and push for the recommendation by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation that 26 per cent of the nation’s annual budget should be for funding the education sector and secure a better and sustainable educational standard.