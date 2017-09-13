Adamu tasks Computer council on standards, professionalism

Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, has charged the Computer Professionals Registration Council of Nigeria (CPN) to enforce the Act establishing it by ensuring that all individuals and corporate organisations that are into Information Technology, register with the council.

Adamu, who made the call while inaugurating the 2017 – 2019 members of the Council of Computer Professionals Registration Council of Nigeria in his office in Abuja, also noted the global practice for professionals to regulate their profession properly in order to ensure standards and best practices.

He further added that the Council has the support of the Ministry and government in its fight against quacks, imposters and all abnormalities and irregularities in the IT industry.

Furthermore, the Minister said that the Federal Government is not leaving anything to chances in its efforts towards making Nigeria a giant IT compliant economy, and enjoined the Council to come up with initiatives that will help government achieve its set objectives.

He said: “You are enjoined to partner with government at ensuring that we turn out new generations of youths that are properly equipped with IT knowledge and skills and positioned for global competitiveness”.

The minister commended the Council for the model successes it has achieved for the past few years, and challenged the new council to improve and sustain the tempo by working hard towards accelerating Information Technology growth and penetration in Nigeria.

Speaking on behalf of members of Council, President/Chairman in Council, Prof. Charles Uwadia, thanked the minister for his support to the Council.

Prof. Uwadia said CPN is the engine-room from where necessary policy and directives geared towards the development of IT education and practice in Nigeria are made, adding that the Council is a torch-bearer of the IT profession and practice in the country.

He noted the enormous task before the new Council to growing penetration of IT maximally that would impact effectively on the economy and other aspect of life and expressed belief that with hard work, commitment and wisdom, the Council will elevate IT education to loftier heights.