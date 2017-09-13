Adamawa College of Education to commence degree programme

Adamawa State College of Education Hong, an affiliate of Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, has fixed November 15, 2017 for it resumption date for students admitted into the 2017/2018 academic session for the commencing of its degree programmes.

The fixed date for resumption was made known to journalists by the Provost, Prof. Johnson Pongri, while speaking on the commencement plans for the College’s degree progamme.

According to him, “successful candidates in the admission exercise of Adamawa State College of Education Hong affiliated degree programme with the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria are to be informed that the resumption date for 2017/2018 academic session is fixed for Monday, 15th November, 2017.”

It would be recalled that the Nigeria University Commission has granted Adamawa State College of Education, Hong to offer degree programme in Biology Education, B.sc Ed, Christian Religious Studies Education (BA Ed), Social Studies Education and Agricultural Science Education B.sc(Ed).

The ABU affiliated college will be offering four Education-related courses when the school resumes on November 15, 2017.

The start of the undergraduate studies will bring a stop to the Adamawa State College of Education’s 18 years of waiting to becoming a degree awarding institution and a dream come through for the Provost, Professor Johnson Pongri.

The chairman, Governing Council of the institution, Hajiya Salamatu, commended Professor Pongri Johnson for laying out the blueprint and disclosed efforts by the Provost to improve on revenue to include the utilisation of the TETfund grants.

The chairperson said that the present Provost had done tremendously well by improving on the infrastructure of the college, stressing that the college was in a bad condition before the assumption of Pongri.

The elated chairperson also poured encomium on the governor for improving funding for the college. She said that the giant stride recorded in the institution was due to the commitment by both the provost and the governor.

She noted that the approval for the commencement of a degree programme was another landmark achievements for the state government under Governor Bindow’s watch, adding that the state could henceforth boast of awarding degrees from two of its own institutions.

Salamatu also said that the college was equipped with adequate facilities capable of running the programme.

“I want to commend the effort of the provost, Dr. Johnson Pongri, through his blueprint we have gotten approval to commence a degree program for the 2017/2018 academic session,” she said.

She lauded Governor Umar Jibrilla Bindow for granting the College tripartite approval and the entire staff of the institution, stressing that “what is fundamental is their welfare.”

However, she listed some of the challenges facing the institution to include school fees payment by students, examination malpractice and insecurity which she said was been dealt with.