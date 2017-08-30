15year Old Girl Make 9 A1 in WASSCE and Scores 305 in 2017 UTME

Ikeoluwa Abioye, is a 15year old indigene of Irepodun in Osun State. She broke records in the 2017 May/June West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE by making 9 A1s in the subjects; Maths, English, Further Maths, Chemistry, Physics, Civic, Catering, Biology and ICT and also scoring 305 in Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME.

She was celebrated and honored recently by her Alma mater, Starfield Schools, Iju, Lagos state. At the event she said, she would love to go to Massachusetts Institute of Technology or Harvard University to study Computer Engineering, if sponsored.