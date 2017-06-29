100 Nigerian students enjoy scholarships in Pakistan, says Envoy

Mr Asim-Ali Khan, Charge De Affairs, Pakistan High Commission in Nigeria, said on Thursday that more than 100 Nigerian students were enjoying scholarships in the various Pakistani universities.

Khan, who made the disclosure in Abuja at an interactive session with newsmen, said the gesture was part of Pakistan’s assistance to the Nigerian youths.

According to him, a batch of 16 students left Nigeria for Pakistan in March to pursue post-graduate studies in Mathematics and other science-oriented courses.

‘“The scholarship scheme provided by the Pakistani Government exclusively covers Mathematics and science-oriented courses,” Khan said.

He said plans were underway to give more scholarship opportunities to Nigerians in subsequent batches as part of his country’s contributions to empower Nigerian youths through educational development.

He disclosed that Nigeria had the highest number of African students studying in the country, saying the conduct of Nigerians in that country is commendable.

The envoy urged Nigerian students in Pakistan to continue to be worthy ambassadors of their country in their various fields.

Khan also advocated a more robust economic relationship between Nigeria and Pakistan.

He said the volume of trade between the two countries stood at 450 million dollars as at May.