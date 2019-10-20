The wife of Zamfara state governor Hajiya Aisha Bello Muhammad Matawalle said she had prioritized the education of the orphans and other less privileged children in the state.

Speaking during the enrolment of 42 children in the orphanage home in to Maryam institute science academy, Gusau, Hajiya Aisha Bello Matawalle said governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle had promised to donate half of his salary to take care of the children in the orphanage and properly educate them.

Hajiya Aisha Bello Matawalle who was represented by the permanent secretary, ministry for women, children affairs and social development Hajiya Halima Muhammad Bungudu said the enrolment of the children was part of the plan by governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle to improve the living standard of the orphans in the state and to train them for better tomorrow.

“As you can see the welfare of this children is adequately being taken care of just last week we were at the graduation ceremony of one of them who memorized Holy Qur’an and this is part of our mission to adequately educate them and to mould their behaviour for a better society, ” she said.

She said governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle had a deep concern about the welfare of orphans and other less privileged children in the state adding that he visited the orphanage home less than 72 hours after he was sworn in as governor.

Speaking also the Special Adviser orphanage, Hajiya Madina Shehu said the well being of the orphans has greatly improved since the assumption of governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle into office.

The governor’s wife has improved the health care delivery system and sanitation in house as we asked the orphans themselves to be telling us their demands and Hajiya Aisha Bello Muhammad Matawalle is always in touch with them, ” she added.