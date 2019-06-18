Education, good nutrition key to future of African child, says AbdulRazaq

Kehinde Akinpelu, Ilorin

Kwara state Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has said his administration would boost school enrolment and support good nutrition for school children.

“We maintain that access to quality education and good nutrition are key to the future of our children,” Rafiu Ajakaye, chief press secretary to AbdulRazaq, said in a statement commemorating the Day of the African Child.

“It is for this reason that our administration is seriously considering joining the National School Feeding Programme to boost good nutrition and school enrolment for our children.

“Also, Kwara will henceforth pay better attention to the quality of education our children get,” the governor said.

In a veiled reaction to concerns about the rising number of school-age children roaming the streets, the governor urged parents to avoid anything that would jeopardise the future of their children and the state.

“The Child Rights Act is domesticated in Kwara and thus applies to every child. What this means in part, is that it is unlawful for any parents to not enrol their children in school.

On our part, we’ll do our utmost to boost economic activities to create wealth,” the governor added.

Declared in 1991 by the Organization of African Unity (now AU) in honour of hundreds of school children killed in Soweto, South Africa, for demanding better education, the Day of the African Child has been celebrated on June 16 every year since 1991 to demand improved welfare for children.

The event now known as the Soweto uprising occurred on June 16, 1976, drawing international outrage against the then apartheid government of South Africa.