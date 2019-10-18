The immediate past deputy governor of Ekiti State and candidate of PDP in the last governorship election, Professor Kolapo Olusola has advised the governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi to continue with the good policies of the last administration.

This came on the wake of poor performance of Ekiti in public examination SSCE(WAEC) recently where Ekiti ranked 12th – a poor fit in relation to previous performance under Fayose led administration.

The former deputy governor made this statement in reaction to statements credited to the speaker of Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon Funminiyi Afuye who represented Governor Fayemi at the commissioning of a block of classroom built by Universal Basic Education Board at Methodist Nursery/Primary School, Ikere Ekiti.

In his words, Professor Eleka said, ” As at 2014, percentage pass of Ekiti in WAEC SSCE was 25%, improved to 33% in 2015, 42% in 2016, and which we took to over 70% in 2017 and 2018.

The former deputy governor also highlighted the success of Ekiti State under Fayose led administration, in his words: “Ekiti State came first back to back in NECO SSCE in 2016, 2017 and 2018 with percentage pass of 96%, 85% end 90.61% respectively”.

Dr Kayode Fayemi

Professor Eleka further counselled Ekiti State government on what to do to return the lost glory of Ekiti in education sector under this current administration, “Fayemi should continue with good policies of intervention lectures in mathematics and production of compedia of 5year past questions in 11 subjects which were given freely to SSS3 students in both private and public schools.

Primary healthcare remains free in Ojo LG, says Chairman

“In fact, the low percentage in 2016 was as a result of widespread fake online maths exam expo for that year that deceived the students. We then mounted serious campaign against exam malpractice which yielded expected results in subsequent years with students focusing more on their studies rather than relying on online expos.

In a slight dig, Professor Kolapo said, “Going about commissioning projects completed by Fayose/Eleka led administration is a sheer waste of time. Ekiti people are not deceived.” the former deputy governor sniped.