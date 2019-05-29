Edo youths march in support of Obaseki’s re-election

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

By Titus Akhigbe,Benin

In what seems to be a response to series of threats against the Governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki’s second time bid in office, a group known as Concerned Edo Youths on Wednesday protested in support of the governor’s second term bid in Benin City.

The protesters drawn from the 18 local government areas of the state walked through major streets in Benin City carrying different banners and placards.

Speaking to journalists, coordinator of the group, Kelly Okungbowa, said their protest in solidarity of the governor was prompted by a ganged up against the governor’s second term bid by some persons he tagged as enemies of the Edo people.

He said “as you all are aware, few weeks ago, some enemies of the Edos ganged up together in their numbers and said some threatening words against the governor and sang war songs. Some of us might hear them on social media and in the print media.

“Godwin Obaseki is 4+4. 2020 is non-negotiable. We want to let them know that the things that are happening in Zamfara, Lagos, Ogun, Imo and other states will not happen in Edo state,” he added.

According to him, Gov. Obaseki’s work across board has made him friend to the common man in the street, citing example of how the governor has increased Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) from public transport workers from N1 million to N200 million monthly.

He stressed that this prudence and accountability does not go down well with some persons, hence they are against his second term bid, adding that these people he called dubious politicians want money to be shared among themselves, which according to him, the governor does not condole.

“Before now, many of them were using the taxpayer’s money to enrich themselves by building mansions, hotels and factories and none of them, their workers or followers benefitted from them. They want it to continue in this Obaseki regime and the man said no.

“And before now, the touts, the revenue they were giving to Edo state government used to be N1million, but I am glad to announce to you that today Edo state government is getting over N200 million monthly. So, they want us to back to go back to where we are coming from. We say bye bye to Eygpt,” Okungbowa stated.

He urged journalists to help spread the good works of the governor and not to let those against the governor’s second term bid prevail, saying “we are here this hour to ask you people to save us because we know journalists are the best friends of the common people and that is why we are here this afternoon.”

