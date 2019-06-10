Edo varsity receives ICAN certification to offer courses

Titus Akhigbe, Benin

Edo University, Iyamho has received the certificate of recognition from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) to offer ICAN certificate programmes in the university at the 2019 award of ICAN accreditation and recognition certificate ceremony held in Lagos.

Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Emmanuel Aluyor received the honour on behalf of the university at the ceremony.

Presenting the certificate and other authorisation documents to the vice chancellor for meeting all the requirements to run ICAN certificate courses in line with the mandate of the professional body, ICAN President, Alhaji Razaq Jaiyeola congratulated the university for a well-deserved honour and for making ICAN proud.

He said the programme is designed for the presentation of accreditation and recognition certificates to accredited tertiary institutions and recognised tuition centres in the country, having been found worthy and certified fit for the programmes.

Alhaji Jaiyeola, the 54th president of the institute, also presented accreditation certificates to 23 other universities, 14 polytechnics, three colleges of education and 19 tuition centres and charged the recipient institutions to continue to maintain high standards in their accounting courses for which they were duly certified.

He also noted that holding of ICAN accredited certificate is a distinguished hallmark and an endorsement of the institution’s capability to provide effective training for would-be chartered accountants.

Chairman, Students Affairs Committee of ICAN, Mrs Hilda Ozor was amongst speakers that commended the Edo University, Iyamho and the other awardee institutions for their steadfastness in keeping with the quality direction of the institute.

She expressed confidence that the recognised institutions were capable of producing students who will be academically, morally and ethically worthy in character and learning.