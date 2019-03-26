Edo varsity, Iyamho matriculates 450 students

Titus Akhigbe, Benin

The Vice Chancellor, Edo University, Iyamho, Prof. Emmanuel Aluyor yesterday said that the university has achieved numerous milestones in the three years of its existence.

Prof. Aluyor stated this during the matriculation of newly admitted students for the 2018/2019 academic session.

He said that the milestones recorded by the institution, include being ranked third in Nigeria and best amongst the state owned universities in the 2018 open educational resources ranking of universities by the National Universities Commission (NUC);

the first to own an Anatomage, the most advanced digital device for the training of medical students in the field of anatomy and also the first to acquire the CANVAS Learning Management System (LMS).

According to him, Edo University, Iyamho has provided the students with modern state of the arts technological and computer based equipment that makes learning easier, such as modern engineering workshop, laboratories for nursing and medicine students, state of the art mass communication studio and legal clinic for law students.

He advised the newly admitted students to make the best use of the facilities available in the university so that they can become well-grounded and employable after graduation.

While congratulating the new students for being the chosen ones to be part of the community of a world class university, the vice chancellor said that the university’s management will not tolerate any act of indiscipline, gangsterism, smoking or possession of hard drugs within the university premises which could lead to expulsion.

Prof. Aluyor further stated that 450 students were qualified to study at the university in their chosen fields out of the 750 candidates offered admission by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).