Titus Akhigbe, Benin

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has enlisted the Edo University, Iyamho as a beneficiary of its annual intervention after visiting the institution in May 2019.

The enlistment which was announced during a brief ceremony by the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Prof. Suleiman Elias Bagoro, who was represented by the Director Strategic Planning and Development, Ifiok Ukim, was as a result of the approval that was granted to the institution’s request by the TETFund board of trustees.

Expressing appreciation on behalf of the management of the university, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Emmanuel Aluyor, thanked the board and management of TETFund for finding the university worthy of enlistment and promised that the university will be a worthy partner in the relationship with the fund.

He said that the university is looking forward to building more beautiful, tasty and classy environment where lectures are delivered in temperature-controlled classrooms and lecture theatres with cutting edge multimedia facilities.

“The university hopes to increase its contribution in putting research works in the public domain by ensuring that the intervention from TETFund is adequately deployed to research with a view to finding solutions to the challenges being faced in the country in general and the world at large.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that with this TETFund enlistment, the university is poised to take delivery of a full package of the latest technologies, in the field of medicine, science as well as other related courses, in becoming the beacon of academic excellence in not only Nigeria, but globally,” he added.

Prof. Aluyor further stated that the university has now joined the league of institutions that will be benefiting from the annual intervention from the fund which will enable the university provide critical infrastructure for its staff and students.

“Enlistment as a beneficiary of TETFund is the approval given to any public tertiary university, polytechnic and college of education to receive annual funding from TETFund for the development of critical infrastructure for teaching and learning, provision of instructional materials and the training of academic staff among other interventions,” the vice –chancellor stated.

This enlistment, he said will no doubt put to rest the ownership and withdrawal of the operational license of Edo University, Iyamho as is being rumoured in the social media as only federal and state-owned institutions are qualified to be enlisted.