Edo University: COREN accredits all engineering programmes

The Council for the Regulations of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) said it has accredited all engineering programmes currently offered by Edo University, Iyamho, stressing that the institution is well suited to train undergraduates who will in turn become qualified engineers.

COREN president, Engr. Kashim Abdul Ali who disclosed this during a tour at the University commended the University for its Standard of education, academic programmes and state of the art facilities.

Ali said it is the responsibility of the body to accredit engineering programmes in Nigerian Universities, adding that “the Engineering programmes have met the basic requirements”.

He expressed satisfaction over the state of the art facilities available at the university which he said can be best compared with any facility in the world.