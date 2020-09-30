Edo State NUJ congratulates Obaseki on electoral victory

By Titus Akhigbe

The leadership of Correspondents Chapel of the Edo State Council, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has congratulated Governor Godwin Obaseki over his re-election at the September 19, 2020 poll.

The Chapel said the governor’s overwhelming victory acknowledges his outstanding services to the people in the areas of agripreneur, roads infrastructure, Edojobs and, education reforms through the EdoBEST program.

In a congratulatory message addressed to the Edo governor, the journalists also said: “Your administration’s prompt payment of salaries, pension and gratuities in the past four years has not gone unnoticed by the people”.

According to the letter which was endorsed by Mrs. Nefishetu Yakubu and Mr. Osaigbovo Iguobaro, Chairman and Secretary respectively, the Chapel described the election as peaceful.

Continuing, the journalists said: “The election has given us and many others, a renewed faith in the nation’s electoral system that a free, fair and credible poll is possible if the people are united, determined and supportive.

“As the fourth estate of the realm and Watch Dog of the Society, we are not unaware of political developments in the State in the last one year.

However, in your conviction for egalitarian Edo State, you were apparently inspired by the words of Roy T. Bennett, thus- “Tough situations build strong people in the end.” “You ran a good, clean campaign against a formidable opponent.

We therefore urged you to be magnanimous in victory because power belongs to God and the almighty God has so bestowed such on you for the benefits of all Edo people irrespective of political party, religion or sex.”