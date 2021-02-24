Edo State Government bans illegal cattle markets in the state — Daily Times Nigeria

The Edo State Government has banned all illegal cattle markets in the state. All such markets are to be fully registered in the local council areas they are located. Any premises that harbours any unlawful cattle market will be confiscated by the State Government.

The ban on night grazing is to be reinforced with immediate effect. Any cow found moving about between the hours of 6pm and 6am will be seized.

The ban imposed on the use of motorcycles to check rising rate of crime is to be effected in full force as security agencies are to arrest anyone caught.

These resolutions were taken after a meeting held with Governor Godwin Obaseki, Heads of Security Agencies, Ogheghe Community leaders and the leadership of Arewa Community in Benin City against the backdrop of a recent clash between residents of Ogheghe and members of Arewa in Benin City which led to the destruction of properties.