Edo State deputy governor’s brother kidnapped in Benin

By Titus Akhigbe

A younger brother to the Deputy Governor of Edo State identified as Frederick Shaibu has been reportedly kidnapped by gunmen while going to drop his kids at school in Benin City, the Edo state capital.

The incident reportedly happened on Monday. The Daily Times gathered that as at the time of filing this report, no contact has been made with the family by the suspected kidnappers.

A family source said yesterday that “they attacked him and took him away. It happened in Aruogba area, Irhiri at around 7 am when he was going to drop his children in school.

The children were left by the gunmen and they took their father away.

But, the incident has been reported to security agencies; they have not made any contact with the family.

“It is believed that the kidnappers came through the river because people who saw the incident said they went through the bushes in that area that leads to the riverside.

Security agencies have been informed and they are doing everything possible to ensure that he is released unhurt and is reunited with his family.”

But, when contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor said he was yet to get the full briefing about the incident, saying that “I am not aware of this development yet, but I will find out and get back to you.”